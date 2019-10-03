Home

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
FGS Lutheran Church
301 S Maryland Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV
RON OLSON Ronald Wayne Olson (71), was called home to be with Jesus Thursday, 9/19/19 in Las Vegas. He was born 8/31/48 in Chico, CA to Violet and Wayne Olson. Graduating from Reno High School in 1966, he joined the US Marine Corps and served in Viet Nam. Ron graduated from UNR becoming a US Naval officer in 1980. He owned "Shutters Cheap" until 2015. Ron was a member of First Good Shepherd (FGS) Lutheran Church. In Oregon, he was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church serving as a Lay Minister. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Olson, daughters Angela Christiansen and Stacey Olson of Utah, and Sarah (Jeremy) Ginsburg of Las Vegas, sister Christie (Mike) Pierce of Reno, brother-in-law Jim (Lynne) Goddard of Reno, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lynne Goddard, brother Gordon Olson and grandson Michael Olson. In lieu of flowers, donate to First Good Shepherd. Services will be at 2 p.m. 10/05/19, at FGS Lutheran Church, 301 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101.
