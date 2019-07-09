|
Ronald Arthur Bates, beloved husband and step-father, passed away on July 2, 2019, at the age of 69. He leaves behind his wife, Niki Bates, and step-daughter, Daniella Karli, along with his sisters, Diane Kelley and Pamela Tidwell, brother Albert Bates, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his older brother Wayne Bates, his mother Helen Bates, and his father Milton Bates who now welcome him home. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran and proud Marine. A consummate lover of life with enormous creative talent, he enjoyed many adventures throughout his lifetime and now rests in peace with God. No more pain. A 30-minute service is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:20 AM, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV, with interment of cremains thereafter.