RONALD D. STEIN 1938-2020 Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Donna, son Scotty, sister Linda Eckenrod. Born in Detroit MI to Dr. Emory and Bertha Stein. After graduating from Wayne State University Ron served in the US Air Force as a Launch Officer on a Titan II ICBM crew. He then earned an MS/Physics from Wichita State University and worked as a Software Engineer in the aerospace industry. While working for Rocketdyne, Ron was one of the initial designers of the Space Shuttle Main Engine software. He was awarded two NASA Astronaut Silver Snoopy Awards. After retirement Donna and Ron moved to Henderson where they pursued their common love of traveling the world and cruising. He was a long-time friend of Bill W. No services scheduled.





