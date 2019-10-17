Home

Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Lakes Lutheran Church
8200 W. Sahara Ave (Intersection of Sahara Ave. & Cimarron)
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 N Main Street
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
RONALD DANIEL SIMONE


1935 - 2019
RONALD DANIEL SIMONE Obituary
RONALD DANIEL SIMONE June 6, 1935 - October 9, 2019 Ronnie is survived by his wife, Madeline; four children, Veronica, Stephen, Karen and Suzanne; five grandchildren, Stephen Jr, Bradley, Michael, Matthew and Katie; further survived by niece and nephew, Charles and Diane, as well as extended family and many friends. Son of George and Florence Simone, Ronnie was born in New Haven, CT. George, was a principle bass player in the New Haven Symphony. Ronnie's extraordinary musical career began at age 5 when he played the "Boogie Woogie" on the radio. At age 13, the prodigy played in local New Haven orchestras, venues and clubs. At Yale University, Ronnie achieved a BA and a Masters in the school of Music. He played at various prestigious summer resorts, on international cruise ships, and traveled with numerous acts such as Sammy Kaye and his orchestra. In 1963, Ronnie moved to Las Vegas where he played numerous Broadway and production shows most notably the Follies Bergere at the Tropicana Hotel in which he composed the "Can-Can" which ran on the strip for over 30 years. The virtuoso played countless stars and comedians and appeared in motion pictures such as Casino, Godfather 2, the Mexican and Portrait of a Showgirl. Ronnie also played classical and contemporary concerts and was a proud member of Walt Boenig's Big band. In his later years and as always, Ronnie enjoyed playing with his friends and for family. Ronnie's passion extended beyond music to his family and extended family of friends. Through wit and humor, Ronnie conveyed stories beyond the songs from the piano in a charming and unique way. He communicated through music in ways beyond words. His legacy will live through his music, and will continue to touch all who listen for years to come. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 18, at The Lakes Lutheran Church, 8200 W. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117, (Intersection of Sahara Ave. & Cimarron) 702-363-2515. Note; there is no wake. Burial immediately following at the Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101 702-464-8300.
