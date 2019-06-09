Ronald F. Smith died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 76. Ron is survived by his wife, Betsy, and his son Christopher. After his service in the United States Navy in the 1960's, he went to work at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Maryland where he learned his lifelong career as a HVAC technician. In 1970, the family moved to Las Vegas to pursue their lives and careers. Ron was extremely talented at fixing things, and for 50 years he worked in the HVAC industry in Las Vegas and was an active member of SNARSCA for many of those years. Ron was an avid SCUBA diver, and he and his friends went on diving adventures around the world, mostly in the South Pacific, the Caribbean, and South America. After retiring, Ron began to pursue his childhood skill of building intricate model airplanes which he continued as long as he was able. When diagnosed with a serious illness, Ron began attending and actively participated in daily activities provided by teachers, caregivers, and with his many friends at Nevada Senior Services Daycare Center. Ron was always smiling, was much loved, and he will be missed. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. The date and time have not yet been set. Read More Listen to Obituary