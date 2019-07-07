RONALD FAILLA Ronald Joseph Failla passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2019 at the age of 76. He is survived by Roseann, his loving wife of over 52 years. He is lovingly remembered by children Mike, Mark (Meghan), Michelle Rekrut (Joseph), and grandchildren Joe, Justin, Mia, and Charles. He was brother of the late Marsha Maulucci. Born in Buffalo, NY in 1943, he graduated Canisius College (1966) and attended graduate school at John Carroll University. He retired as Sr. VP of Claims for General Accident Insurance in Philadelphia. A 20-year resident of Las Vegas, Ron was a Board Member of the Italian American Club of Las Vegas and served on its Scholarship Committee; he was also a member of the Grandsons of Italy and the Bocce Club of Las Vegas. He enjoyed traveling and cooking for family and friends, but most of all he loved spending time with his cherished family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Italian American Club Scholarship Foundation. Mail to the Italian American Club, Attn: Scholarship Fund, 2333 E. Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.