Ronald Grudzien

Grudzien, Ronald R. Age 76. Ron, the only son and oldest child of Dr. Stanley and Bernice Grudzien, died July 11th after losing his battle with leukemia. He was a wonderful father, loving husband, and faithful son. Ron was born in Chicago, IL where he grew up on the south side of the city. He attended St. Denis Academy as a youngster, graduating from Brother Rice High School in 1961 where he created several special life long bonds. He attended college at St. Thomas University in Minneapolis graduating in 1965, and then attended Pharmacy School at the University of Illinois graduating in 1968. He practiced Pharmacy his entire career in several parts of the US.
Ron met the love of his life Joanne Margaret Curran on a train from Chicago to Minneapolis in October of 1962 and that is where their life journey began after marrying (eloping in Michigan on April 19,1963 and married in catholic church on September 7, 1963.) That journey took them from Minneapolis, back to Chicago where Ron opened up his own pharmacy in Lombard Illinois. After working 18 hour days decided to move to Minocqua, Wisconsin where they enjoyed life living on a lake near where Ron spent his childhood summers. He ran the pharmacy at Howard Young Medical Center. After his wife suffered from a car accident in 1979 they needed to leave the hard winters of the Northwoods behind. Their journey continued down to Galveston, Texas where he was the Director of Pharmacy for UTMB. In 1990 Ron was recruited by Owen Healthcare and was transferred to Las Vegas. In 1993 he went to work for Merck Medco where he spent the rest of his career, retiring in 2012. Joanne preceded him in death on August 24, 1999. Together they are survived by their greatly loved four children; John (Carol), Debbie, Christine (Randy) and Mark (Christina). Ron's 8 grandchildren will miss him: Anna Grudzien , Jakob Davy, Kaitlin Grudzien , Maia Grudzien, Mara Davy, Lauren Grudzien, Abigail Grudzien and Carson Kimble. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Grudzien. He was an uncle and cousin to many.
Ron loved to fish, play keno, the horses, watching old movies, music and was a voracious reader. His sports loves were Chicago centric - Bears, Sox and Blackhawks. One of his life-long friends summed him up best, if I were called upon for a reference at the pearly gates, I could say with sincerity, "he was a kind, generous loving man who had a great sense of humor, and never cheated at cards."
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's, Ron's favorite charity or a cancer charity of your choice
.
No services scheduled.