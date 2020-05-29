Ronald James Plummer
1935 - 2020
Ronald James Plummer of Las Vegas, NV, age 85, went to heaven on May 24, 2020. Born March 6, 1935 in Oshkosh, WI. Preceded in death by parents Walter and Rose Plummer, brother Terrence, and infant son Daniel Joseph. Survived by 3 daughters Gayle (Jay) Waxon of Kingston, WA, Michelle (Bill) Rogers of Woodbury, MN, and Kimberly Williams of Port Angeles, WA, and 7 grandchildren: Muriel, Nick, Ryan, Kate, Noelle, Zoe, Laurel. Ron graduated in 1958 from U of WI, Madison and then entered the Army 1958-64 serving as 2nd Lieutenant at Ft Lewis, WA. He began a career in Sales for Richards-Wilcox. Ron married Christine King in June 1965, had 3 girls. They moved from Seattle to a 30-acre farm in Kingston in 1975. He devoted his life to raising his girls with horses and 4-H. Ron divorced in 1994, moved to Las Vegas, retiring in 2000. He was active in the Swinging Stars Square Dance Club, and served as President. Ron made many friends, noting dear friendships with Mark and Linda Pruter, and Lorrie Vanderveen. Informal celebration of life pending for late Fall. Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 29, 2020.
