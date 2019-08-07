|
RONALD JOHNSON Ronald L. Johnson passed away July 7, 2019. Ronald was born April 25, 1937 in Erie, Penn. Ron was an innovative teacher who taught at Variety School in Las Vegas. He was recognized by CEC as Educator of the Year and by IBM as Teacher of the Year for Nevada. He was also nominated as one of the Presidential Thousand Points of Light in 1990. Ron worked extensively in curriculum development and established procedures and criterion for assistive technology for physically handicapped students. He utilized computers for those who could not communicate in other ways and were physically unable to express themselves. He was a founding father of Nevada Technology Center. He also assisted with Special Olympics. He was a world traveler and was never as happy as when he was traveling. He enjoyed going on cruise ships and did so more than 150 times. It is difficult to determine a place on earth that he did not visit. He enjoyed South Africa and made several trips up the Amazon. Among the memorable places he visited were Machu Pichu, Petra, the pyramids and an exciting trip to Romania during the uprising that led to the fall of Ceausescu. He had many passages through the Panama and Suez canals. On one trip there were armed vehicles paralleling them as he went through the Suez, protecting the ship from terrorists. He was in one of the first groups to visit China when they opened their country to tourism and was in one of the first groups to go through the Berlin Wall when it came down. He captivated his family with accounts of his travel. Ron was the first one of his family to attain a college degree and he helped nieces and nephews as they went through college. He hosted many family holiday dinners throughout the years in his beautiful home decorated with artifacts of his travel. He was a wonderful host. He was generous, witty and gracious to family and friends. He was a well-loved man and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Avanelle Johnson; and long-time friend and housemate, William Sestito. He is survived by his brother, James Johnson (Bonnie); sister, Cheryl Wheeler (Archie); nieces, Karen Franco (Nello), Meredith Cook (Todd), Teri Cook (Muaamar); and nephews, Scott Johnson, Jared Cook (Tiffany), Zack Cook (Stephanie), Tracy Cook and Jonathan Cook. His great-nieces and great-nephews are Alessandro Franco, Isabella Franco, Kieren Lynker-Johnson, Aieden Lynker-Johnson, Jack Alexander, Caitlyn Brown, Megan Cook, Jeremiah Cook and Bridget Cook. No service is planned per Ron's request.