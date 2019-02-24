|
RONALD KEBSCHULL Ronald J. Kebschull, passed away Jan. 28, 2019, at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kebschull; and sister, Karen Klemm. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam; and his brother, Allen. He was a devoted husband and father to Keith (Jeanette), Dean (Karen) and Craig. Stepfather to Sharon (Ronald) Yamane, Susanna (Daniel) Macke, Paul Appellof, David (Melissa) Appellof and Daniel (Elizabeth) Appellof. He was a beloved Grandpa and Uncle to many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He loved his job with AAL and Thrivent for 43 years and all the clients he called friends. God told him to "go home" so he did, he loved his Lord.