RONALD KELLER 1931-2019 Ron W Keller passed away June 12, 2019 at 87 in Las Vegas. In 1955, after receiving degrees in Education from Central Washington University, Ellensburg, WA he moved to Las Vegas. This is where he began what would be a lifelong career in education. As Teacher and Guidance Counselor at his beloved Fremont Jr. High School from 1956-1988, his love and passion for teaching and helping students was realized. He had the gift of remembering names and faces of all those he encountered and created lifelong friendships with his students and their parents. His positive influence on generations of students is recognized in the annual Fremont Junior High School Ron Keller Award for student excellence. Valentine's Day 1970, Ron married the love of his life Lily. Together they are lovingly known as "the little couple." Ron loved talking to people and never met a stranger. His quick wit always produced a smile with those he came in contact. Ron owned his first car at age 11 and during his lifetime owned more than a hundred, admiring each and every one. He is survived by his wife, Lily Manke Keller, loving family and dear friends. A celebration of his life will be at 10 a.m. Sat., July 13, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 5th St., Boulder City, NV 89005. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions to Christ Lutheran Church Boulder City/Little Lambs Program.