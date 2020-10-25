RONALD LEON PERES Ron Peres passed away in his Las Vegas home on September 28, 2020 in the company of his two sons, Mark and Daron. Ron was born on May 23, 1938 in Great Falls, Montana, to Ferdinand Narciss Peres and Mildred (née Erickson) Peres. His grandfather, Ferdinand Jean Pérès came to the United States on the ship La Gascogne from Anères France to Ellis Island in 1896 and went on with his three brothers (Camille, Narcisse, and Theodore) to homestead in Montana. Ron grew up in Great Falls, and graduated from Great Falls High, Class of 1955. He joined the Navy as a hospital corpsman in 1956. He served on the USS Hornet and was a proud veteran. He married Judy Solem in 1959, and they had his two sons, Mark in 1959 and Daron in 1965. He later married Lucy Mohatt (née Jimenez) in 1973 who had three daughters, Lori (Rose), Kim and Geri (Seona). Ron and Lucy were married 42 years when Lucy passed in 2015. He was the last living of four Peres brothers, Ferdinand (Fred), Robert (Bob) and Byron (Babe), preceding him. Ron worked for Whittlesea Bell cabs and limousines many years and drove a limo on the Las Vegas Strip for over 30 years. He had some great stories. We will always remember him as a cheerful and loving father. Ron's desire was to be cremated, and for those that loved him to have a party rather than a funeral. In lieu of tears, flowers or donations, the family invites you to embrace your loved ones, say a prayer, and have a little party in Ron's honor.