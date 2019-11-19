Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church Of Jesus Christ Of Lds
1707 S Sloan Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89142
(702) 431-2375
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1707 South Sloan Lane
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1707 South Sloan Lane
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Mecham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Starns Mecham


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Starns Mecham Obituary
Ronald Starns Mecham passed, surrounded by family members, on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born July 28, 1942, in Escalante, Utah to Starns and Fontella Mecham. Ron served an LDS mission in the Southern Sates and returned home to meet the love of his life, Linda Ann Stubbs. On February 14, 1965, they were sealed in the St. George temple. He attended Southern Utah University, served on the Cedar City Police Department, worked in the construction field and sold industrial chemicals. Ron served valiantly in his church callings and taught others the importance of service by his actions. Their 54 years of marriage produced a legacy of 11 children, 41 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1707 South Sloan Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89142, The viewing will be held 9:00 am-10:30 am with services following at 11:00 am.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -