|
|
Ronald Starns Mecham passed, surrounded by family members, on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born July 28, 1942, in Escalante, Utah to Starns and Fontella Mecham. Ron served an LDS mission in the Southern Sates and returned home to meet the love of his life, Linda Ann Stubbs. On February 14, 1965, they were sealed in the St. George temple. He attended Southern Utah University, served on the Cedar City Police Department, worked in the construction field and sold industrial chemicals. Ron served valiantly in his church callings and taught others the importance of service by his actions. Their 54 years of marriage produced a legacy of 11 children, 41 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1707 South Sloan Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89142, The viewing will be held 9:00 am-10:30 am with services following at 11:00 am.