|
|
RONALD W OLENDER Feb. 28, 1940 Dec. 1, 2019 Ronald W. Olender passed away peacefully in his sleep after a 20 year battle with Parkinson's disease. Ron was born in Elizabeth, NJ. He played basketball for Sacred Heart High School and was a high school All-American. He went to Seton Hall University on a basketball scholarship and as co-captain in 1960-61, brought his team to the NIT. He taught English and coached basketball at Kearny High School before becoming a Special Agent for the FBI. He served 32 years as an FBI Agent. He attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA and received his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice at John Jay College in NYC. He worked Counter Intelligence in NYC serving as a Training Coordinator for the National Academy at the Newark Office. He finished his career in Las Vegas and retired in 1997. In retirement, Ron realized his lifelong dream of being a cowboy and enjoyed his time with his horses. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Irene; his eldest daughter, Kathleen and her husband Dave; his daughter, Colleen, her husband Steve and granddaughter, Alexa; his only sister, Dolores; as well as nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thu. Dec. 19, with a funeral Mass at noon, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128. A lunch will follow at JW Marriott, 221 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas.