|
|
RONALD WERTH Ronald "Ron" Werth was born to Harold and Elizabeth (nee Meyer) Werth, April 9, 1941 in Reedsburg, Wisc. He grew up there working on a dairy farm and playing football. He then started his career in the airline industry in Chicago, where he met his wife. On April 20, 1963, he married Anita Story and they lived in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before Ron switched careers and began working at Citibank. They then moved to Sioux Falls, S.D. before eventually settling in Las Vegas in 1984. Ron preferred the sunshine and year-round fishing, so they stayed in Las Vegas, but he never forgot his Midwestern roots, remaining a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and an adopted Cornhusker. He will be remembered for his goofy Halloween costumes, his love of any type of battery-powered machinery, fireworks and Chevy Chase movies. He is survived by his wife, Anita; his two children, Gina of San Francisco, and Eric of Powers Lake, N. D.; their spouses; and his beloved granddaughter, Ivy. Ron was called home to the Lord on October 21, 2019. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m., both at First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 301 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89101. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.