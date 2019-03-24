RONALEE SIEGEL Ronalee Wittels Siegel, 79, passed away March 18, 2019, after a short illness. Born Valentine's Day, 1940, to Samuel and Rose Wittels of Brooklyn, N.Y., she attended James Madison High School. She went on to graduate from Brooklyn College at age 20 with a degree in speech therapy. Ronalee then married Herbert Siegel and lived in northern New Jersey. Putting her career aside, she dedicated approximately twenty years to raising and caring for her children. She and Herb later moved to Atlanta, where they operated a small family business before the allure of grandchildren had them relocating once again to Sun City in Las Vegas. Together Ronalee and Herb raised children, ran various business ventures, and traveled the world. Her wit and wisdom will be missed by those who knew her well. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jocelyn Jalowski of Brooklyn. Ronalee leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Herb; son, Dr. Jon Siegel (Lori) of Atlanta; granddaughters Lily and Jordyn; son, J. Chip Siegel of Las Vegas (Laura); grandsons, Ethan, Noah, Iggy; and granddaughters, Georgia and Maida. The family will hold a memorial service at 1pm Saturday, March 30, at the Desert Vista Community Center in Sun City Summerlin, 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89134. The family extends their gratitude for the gentle care provided to her at DaVita and Mountain View Hospital. Read More Listen to Obituary