RONNIE LEE CUNNINGHAM Beloved husband ,son ,brother, friend, and fellow musician Ronnie Lee Cunningham passed away peacefully at his home in Las Vegas on 5/5/2020 with his loving wife, Geri, and very close friends by his side. A service will be held on his birthday 8/15/2020, at a location to be determined depending upon State restrictions. Info about the service and celebration will be displayed on Facebook soon. Ronnie lived a very fun-loving, musical life, recording, fronting, and playing alongside some of the most talented and well-known musicians in this country and around the world. Ronnie grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and then moved to Los Angeles, California, before finally calling Las Vegas, Nevada his home. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Geri; Mom, Fran: brothers and sisters. Ronnie will be sadly missed by all of his friends, musicians, and fans, whom he thrilled and inspired with his talent and fun-loving personality. A true star has been asked to join the almighty band in heaven.





