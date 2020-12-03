Rosa G. Brizeno 87, of Henderson Nevada passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020



Rosa was born on September 5, 1933 to Teofilo and Esther Garcia in Artesia New Mexico. She graduated from Artesia High School. Rosa was married to the love of her life James Brizeno Sr. on April 24, 1954. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She also worked in retail sales until she retired.



Rosa is preceded in death by her husband James Brizeno Sr., parents and two brothers Dooley and Socorro Garcia.



Left to carry on her memory are her two sons, James Brizeno Jr., and Jesse Brizeno, brother Felipe Garcia; grandchildren Ryan Brizeno, Krista Brizeno and Lauren Hayag; great grandchildren, Blake, Addison, Capri, Zen, and Legend.



The Brizeno family will hold a visitation on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, located at 6200 S. Eastern Ave. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church located at 130 N. Pecos Rd. Henderson NV 89014 at 10:00 AM. Father Thomas Hoang will be officiating.



Mrs. Brizeno will be laid to rest at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



In an act of honor, the following are honored to be Pallbearers, James Brizeno Jr., Jesse Brizeno, Robert Clineman, Warren Bours, Michael Couch, and Russell Kost.



The family would like to express our deepest thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Henderson Hospital and Nathan Adelson Hospice, for caring for our mother. We would also like to thank St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, Davis Funeral Home and all the family and friends for words of encouragement and prayers. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten God Bless you all. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 2pm. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 10:00 AM



