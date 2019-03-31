|
|
ROSARIO MCKENZIE Rosario "Rhozie" Agraviador McKenzie, 60, of Las Vegas, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born November 9, 1958, in Manila, Phillipines to Lorenzo and Honorata Enriquez. Rhozie moved to Las Vegas from Oregon approximately 15 years ago and worked the front desk for various timeshare properties. Rhozie loved to cook, sing, dance, collect various items, communicate with her grandchildren, and enjoy Vegas' activities with her husband. She was a loving, caring and gracious mother and wife. She is survived by her husband, Gordon McKenzie; her two children, March and Roben Agraviador; her five stepchildren; and her five grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sun., April 14, at McDermott's Funeral & Cremation Services, 2121 Western Ave., Suite A1, Las Vegas, NV 89102. GoFundMe page available to help with expenses - https://www.gofundme.com/71qwcgw?pc=ot_co_dashboard_a&rcid=5f8dac6d68a841ba9b67efe7f89a8dad