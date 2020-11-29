ROSE D. BURANITS Rose "Ruddy" Buranits, 91, was born April 24, 1929 and was called to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2020 at home in Las Vegas. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Caterina & Felice Azzollini, sister Josephine Brevetti, brother Joe Azzollini & husband Joseph T. Buranits, all from Bensonhurst in Brooklyn, NY. In Brooklyn, Rose was a hair colorist & owned a salon for many years. She loved her loyal customers, making them feel beautiful gave her great happiness every day. Her mother passed on her cooking skills to Rose & she passed them on to her daughter Cathy. Year after year she shared her home and cooking with family & friends. She retired 1996 and relocated to Las Vegas with her daughter, son-in-law & their dogs. Rose enjoyed the sunshine, her pool, & going to The Orleans casino every Saturday with her daughter for video poker and dinner with her dear friends, Grace & Mary. Rose was known for her kindness and love of family & friends that became family. Rose is survived by her beloved daughter Cathy & loving son-in-law Frank who cared for her at home, her large family & her dog Missy. Rose loved & never missed Bible study, she told everyone she lived a wonderful life and was now ready to be with Jesus. She left these words: "Remember me with smiles & laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears & sadness, then don't remember me at all."