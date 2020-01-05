Home

Rose Fimmano-Hoffman


1932 - 2019
Rose Fimmano-Hoffman Obituary
Rose Fimmano-Hoffman passed away peacefully on 12/29/19 as a result of complications related to Alzheimer's disease. She leaves behind 2 daughters, Robin and Patti, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Rose was born in Utica, New York in 1932 and lived with her now deceased husband, William Hoffman Jr. in Summerlin, Nevada. The family will be holding a small private celebration of life in lieu of a public wake/funeral. Condolences can be sent to Robin Vergote at: 15652 French Creek Drive, Fraser, MI 48026.

Services will be private.
