|
|
ROSE MARIE CHURCHILL June 8, 1931-January 13, 2020 Rose Marie Churchill, 88, of Las Vegas, passed away January 13, 2020. Rose was born in Red Springs, Shawano County, WI. She lived in Fairbanks, AL for several years before moving to Las Vegas with her husband James A. Churchill (deceased) in 1964. Rose loved to write poems and books. She was a constant source of courage and strength and she always went out of her way to help others. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rose is survived by her Daughter, Vicki Smith Churchill; and two Sons, Stephen Churchill of Las Vegas and David Churchill of Las Vegas. Rose came from a large family of eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by two Sisters, Constance Nadine Schmidt and Carol LaJean Schmidt; her Brother, Armond Roderick Schmidt; seven Grandchildren; and two Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Jan. 18, with services following, both at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lindell chapel, 2245 Lindell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89146.