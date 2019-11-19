|
ROSE MARIE KELSO Born 06/06/1936, Died 11/15/2019 Rose Marie Kelso was born June 6, 1936 in Monte Vista, Colorado. She passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at age 83 of natural causes. She is survived by her husband Davie E Kelso to whom she was together 48 years. Rose will be missed by her husband, many children, stepchildren, grand and great grandkids along will friends and church members. Rose will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of animals, her genuine concern for others, generosity and service to anyone in need. She was a faithful member of the LDS Church and leaves behind many friends and a thankful heart. Rose's previous marriage to Peter J McWeeney, took her traveling the world and brought about Rose's 6 daughters. Twins, Catherine and Katrina now passed and survived by daughter, Theresa L McWeeney, daughter Beverly A Gabriels & husband Mark, daughter Laura M Jones & husband Bobby and daughter Barbara J McWeeney. With Rose's union to David came the addition of five stepchildren, all of which she cared for as her own; Davey, Steve & wife Nydia, Laurie Ann, Randy and Doris & husband Roy. Rose is also survived by grand & great grandchildren Nicholas Marcus, Peter Shaun & Lindsey Gabriels, Sheldon & Linda Gabriels, Lizabeth, Tricia, Danny, Tasha, Christopher, Margo, Danielle, Dominick and Bryce. Rose will be laid to rest as soon as possible with her Dutton family in Monte Vista, Colorado.