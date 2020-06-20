Rose Marie Marella
1941 - 2020
Rose Marie Marella

Age 78 of Las Vegas passed away on June 6, 2020, unexpectedly. She was born on August 18, 1941 to Magdalena and Salvatore Marella. Preceded in death by her parents and her best friend and sister-in-law Rosemarie Marino. Survived by her brother Anthony Joseph Marino and nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Theresa (Steven), Anthony (Sharon), Roseanne (Jim), Thomas, Dean, Rita, Paul, Mary (Michael) and Annmarie (Brad) and many great nieces and nephews. "To live in our hearts forever is not to die". No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
