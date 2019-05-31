Home

Friday, May 31, 2019
ROSE SHERMAN Rose Sherman, 94, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, to Rae (nee Segal) and Herman Klein and was a Southern Nevada resident for 40 years. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, David. She is survived by daughter, Joyce Sherman-Nelson (James); son, Alan Sherman (Susan); four grandchildren, Cindi Sherman-Sinnott (Annie Sinnott); Caryn Sherman, Sofia Newton (Matt), and Athena Panzar (Luke); and six great-grandchildren, Eli, Jadyn, Nora, Eva, Elliott, and Finlay. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Fri., May 31, at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89120. Burial will follow at Palm Valley View Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
