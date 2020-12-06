1/
ROSEANN MARIE (Bradesca) WATTOO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSEANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSEANN MARIE WATTOO Roseann Marie Wattoo (née Bradesca), 66, passed away December 2nd, 2020. Loving wife of 40 years to Dost, mother to Jamiel, Neil, Kara, and Joseph (Melissa), and grandmother to Ava Marie and Madelyn Rose. She was the beloved daughter to Ruth and Joseph Bradesca (both deceased) and sister to Sr. Donna Marie, O.S.U., Daniel (deceased) (Jeryl), Patricia Bradesca-Schock (deceased) (Tom), Joseph (Rosemary, deceased), Terrence (deceased) (Mary) and Maureen Johnson (Gary) and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Roseann dedicated her life to children. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and volunteer for the Assistance League of Las Vegas and Head Buyer for Operation School Bell. All services will be private at Christ the King Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Rosie was a dedicated volunteer and a very dear person. she is remembered by many. condolences to your family.
june newmark
December 5, 2020
Dear Dr Wattoo & Family,
My sincere condolences for your loss. My heart goes out to all of you.
Rosann was a wonderful person and a fantastic Mother and wife.
Hold her memories close to your heart and she will always be with you

Lorraine Gorman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved