ROSEANN MARIE WATTOO Roseann Marie Wattoo (née Bradesca), 66, passed away December 2nd, 2020. Loving wife of 40 years to Dost, mother to Jamiel, Neil, Kara, and Joseph (Melissa), and grandmother to Ava Marie and Madelyn Rose. She was the beloved daughter to Ruth and Joseph Bradesca (both deceased) and sister to Sr. Donna Marie, O.S.U., Daniel (deceased) (Jeryl), Patricia Bradesca-Schock (deceased) (Tom), Joseph (Rosemary, deceased), Terrence (deceased) (Mary) and Maureen Johnson (Gary) and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Roseann dedicated her life to children. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and volunteer for the Assistance League of Las Vegas and Head Buyer for Operation School Bell. All services will be private at Christ the King Catholic Church.