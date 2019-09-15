Home

ROSEMARIE HORNER Rosemarie Horner was born December 11, 1933 in Otto, IA to Lewis and Hilda Bennett and passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 85 due to complications from dementia and Alzheimer's. She was an outstanding and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who devoted her life to family. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith; two children, Brian (wife Linda) and Karen; four grandchildren, Brian II, Emily, Heather and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Mason and Gemma. She will be greatly missed by all. Services will be private.
