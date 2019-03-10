Home

1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROSEMARY CANTU Rosemary Cantu Age 60 passed away 2-27-19 in Las Vegas. She was born January 16, 1959 in San Benito, Texas to Juan and Maria Cantu both deceased. Rosemary completed 2 years at Cal Poly, then joined the United States Army for 4 years. She moved to Las Vegas and became a Teamster in Local #631 for 28 years and a Real Estate agent for 5 years, until she became ill. She is survived by her husband Rafael Sojka, Children Jose and Stephanie Hudec, Grandchildren Saffira, J.C., Thaddeus Hudec and Caleb Whales. And Three brothers in Texas. Rosemary will be greatly missed for her caring spirit, great humor and strength that endured through her illness. Final resting place to be Southern Nevada Veteran Memorial Service.
