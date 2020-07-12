ROSEMARY EMILY MILLER March 20, 1930 - July 4, 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rosemary E Miller passed away peacefully at her home Saturday morning July 4, 2020 at 7:36 a.m. The family was attending her. Rosemary was 90 years old and was content with life and her family. Rosemary was born in Hartford Wisconsin to parents Verna(Gehl) and Wilfred W. Reingruber. She had 5 brothers, Wilfred, Charles, Robert, Thomas, and Richard. Rosemary grew up with her brothers above her family's tavern in St. Lawrence, Wisconsin. Rosemary's husband, parents and brothers preceded her in death.Rosemary married John Miller on August 20, 1948 and they were married for 65 years. She is survived by 3 children, daughter Sandra Sartin (Ken) Goodyear, Arizona, son Mark Miller (Lai Wan) Las Vegas, Nevada and daughter Jonnie Ann Miller, Golden Valley, Arizona. She has 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren Rosemary worked many years in Las Vegas, Nevada after she and John moved the family to Las Vegas in 1952. She was a member of The Culinary Union. She made many friends and always had a smile and kind word for people. Rosemary and John travelled and enjoyed these times together. They went to England in connection with John's World War II service in the Air Force. Rosemary enjoyed music and listening to John sing. Many times she would gather supplies for John so that he could put on paper the tunes and words he created. This was just a part of her life that brought her joy. Her life will always be remembered and she was loved by her family. Special thanks to Rosemary's health care providers Anita and Myra and to Jim.