ROSEMARY FAGAN SMEAD Rosemary Fagan Smead, 73, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Rosemary was born in Nucla, Colorado, the middle child and the first daughter to Leo and Imogene Fagan, on September 4, 1946. Rosemary attended schools in Nucla with her brothers and sisters, where she made life-long friendships that she cherished throughout her life. Rosemary had a wonderful relationship with her siblings, even raising their families together for a while in a little-known chapel in Las Vegas, called "The Church on The Strip." Rosemary spent 30 years on the Las Vegas Strip, working as a captain in the world-famous Flamingo Hilton Show Room. There she enjoyed being a part of the traditional old-style classy Vegas experience, and was a part of one of the most iconic venues in town. Rosemary had a huge heart for the less fortunate and was always willing to give to anyone in need, which made her a pillar in her church and a friend to all. She had a great faith and true love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Rosemary was preceded in death by both her parents and her two brothers, Don and John Fagan. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Melanie Fagan; her son, Paul Ogrodny and wife April; her five grandchildren, Allison and Landon Harje and David, Andrew, and Jonathan Ogrodny; her two sisters, Martie and Billie Fagan; her nieces and nephews, Pam Fagan, Pat Fagan, Shanley Fagan, John Fagan, James Fagan, Shemia Fagan, Shannon Fagan, Michael Lauffer, Jim Koogler, Chris Koogler, and Lindsey Jacoby; and numerous extended family and dear friends. We will forever keep our beloved Momma, B-Ma, and Aunt Ro in our hearts. Although we have been unable to formally celebrate and say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, the family request that all those who knew and loved her, would take a moment to remember her in your thoughts and prayers while we all join together in spirit to celebrate a life well lived on her birthday Friday, September 4th.





