ROSEMARY MARIE LAPIN
1941 - 2020
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 23, 1941 to Edward and Katherine Kalinowski. She died on August 25, 2020 In Las Vegas. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Lapin, her children Deborah (Leland), Florence (Paul), Thomas Jr., Christine and her six surviving siblings, Edward, Michael, Joseph, Dennis, Susie and Barbara. She also leaves behind 20 Grand Children and 20 Great Grand Children. Rose's mark on the world was left in all her grandchildren. She lived life in full color spreading joy and happiness with whomever she met. We were blessed with 79 years with her and now she joins her son Eddie and the rest of her family for all eternity. Services will be private.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
