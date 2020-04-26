|
It is with much sadness that the family of Rosemary McIntyre Proctor announces her death on April 13th, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1934 in Murphysboro, Jackson County, Illinois. She was the only daughter of Jacob and Lewanda Tulo. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce proctor. She leaves her son, Robert and daughter-in-law Lisa and their children, Joshua, Lindsey, Lauren and Emily and their 10 children; her daughter Kaye preceded her in passing. She also leaves behind Kaye's husband David Johnson and their children, Travis and Alyssa, and their 4 children. Her brother, David Tulo and wife Donna Kay and nephew, David Jr and niece Kimberly. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and a great nephew.
Rosemary served as a tax and licensing agent of the Las Vegas Gaming Control Board for over 28 years. Services will be private.