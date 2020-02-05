|
|
ROSEMARY MOORE-ADKINS Rosemary Moore-Adkins, 67, a 60 year resident of Las Vegas, took her last breathe, Sunday, February 2, 2020, with her family by her side. Her mother Mary Louise Burress and father Johnny Leone were waiting for her, on the other side. Rose was a vivacious woman, full of life and loved her family, with everything she had. Born in Martinez, CA, her family moved to Las Vegas, allowing her to graduate from Western High School in 1971. She was a cocktail waitress for many years, to which you can credit for her great legs. Her hobbies included poetry, traveling, fishing and boating. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Dennis Adkins, her daughters, Shandra Moore-Burgess, Katherine Moore and Alisha (JoJohn) Sena; (and all the neighborhood kids) 8 grandchildren, Katelynn, Hailey, Dylan, Journie, Joneric, Zaiden, Alexa and Ashlyn; great-grandchildren Damon Jr. and Lailah; Brothers, Pete (Shiela) Jones, Sonny (Debbie) Leone, Ted (Debbie) Leone and Glen Jenkins Jr. A Celebration of life will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 4130 Farmdale Ave., N. Las Vegas, from 4-8 pm. All friends and family are welcome to come celebrate Rosie's life.