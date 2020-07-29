Rosemary "Rosie" Palmer, age 81, born in Portland Oregon on January 11, 1939 to Alonzo Hosford and Madeline Hosford passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2020.



Rosie was the Mother of Jeffrey, Alan and Candace Palmer. Jeffrey died, May 16th, 2003. Rosie worked for the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority for over 35 years. Her biggest pride in her life was her children. Preceding in death are her parents, brothers and sisters, China Montyne-Dushek, Robert J Hosford, Geraldine Houser, William E Hosford Sr., Lorraine Wickliff & Norman Hosford. Her surviving sister is Kathy Hosford.



Her life will be celebrated at a "private" graveside service at Memory Gardens Cemetary; date to be determined. All who knew her - loved her and we will miss her immensely. Services will be private.



