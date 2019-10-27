Home

Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for ROSEMARY VALENTAS
ROSEMARY VALENTAS

ROSEMARY VALENTAS Obituary
ROSEMARY VALENTAS Rosemary A. (nee Kummerer) Valentas, 73, of Las Vegas, formerly of Chicago, began her Eternal Life in Heaven, October 17, 2019. Born May, 1946, Rosemary was an extraordinary teacher in the Evergreen Park school district for 28 years. Rosemary always worked hard and loved life. She will be most remembered for her caring, thoughtful, fun-loving personality and her contagious laugh. Thank you to family and friends who showed their support. Rosemary will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rosemary was the beloved wife of Richard Valentas; devoted mother of William (Amy) Valentas and Karen (Thomas) Foley; and loving grandmother of William, Scott, and Lily Valentas and Maddy and Jack Foley. Rosemary was the loving daughter of the late William and Gertrude (nee Scheper) Kummerer; fond baby sister of Larry (Barbara), John (Virginia), the late Martin (Karleen), the late Philip (Kay), the late William (Virginia), the late Jacqueline (the late Dante) Dalle Molle, the late Claudette Kost, and the late Richard Kummerer; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Please join us for a memorial service and luncheon to honor celebrate Rosemary's life at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28 at Bunker's Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas, NV 89101. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rosemary's memory to Infinity Hospice Care. You can make a donation via mail to Infinity Hospice Care, 6330 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118, or online at www.infinityhospicecare.com/foundation.php.
