Ross Weckesser


1965 - 2019
Ross Weckesser Obituary
Ross Louis Weckesser, 53, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. He was born in Marrero, Louisiana and moved to Las Vegas when he was three years old. He worked at the City of Henderson for 28 years. Ross loved everything about the mountains of southern Utah; fishing, skiing, riding quads. He had many hobbies; golfing, photography, playing his bass, Volkswagens, barbecuing and many more. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Tommie; son, Jacob Weckesser; daughter, Natalie Weckesser; mom and step-dad, Cynthia and Joe Hill; father, Henry Weckesser Jr. and many other beloved family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:30 am, at Central Christian Church (north entrance off Russell Rd.), 1001 New Beginnings Dr, Henderson, NV. Services will be held 10:30 a.m., at Central Christian church, 1001 New Beginnings Dr., Henderson, 89011,
