Roxanne M. Sweetland
1956 - 2020
Roxanne Mary Sweetland

04/25/1956, McCook, NE - 05/03/2020, Las Vegas, NV

The beloved Roxanne Sweetland, mother of Dustin O'Hara and wife of Jeff Sweetland, will be deeply missed. Roxanne spent the first half of her life in Colorado, later moving to Las Vegas, Nevada in the mid 90's. Roxanne worked as a Project Administrator for several multi-million dollar commercial projects built throughout the Las Vegas Valley. She was loved by everyone who met her; strikingly beautiful, always put her family first, and was deeply compassionate towards animals. Roxanne enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, and hosting the holidays for family and friends. Roxanne was the "glue" to her family and inspired us all to stick together and enjoy the family bond. Over the years Roxanne adopted some famous family dogs, including "Partner" the tiger-striped dog. Roxanne was a truly special person, a "One of a Kind." Roxanne is survived by her son Dustin, husband Jeff, two brothers Kirk & Craig, and her lovely Sasha "The Cave Dog".

WE MISS YOU, LOVE YOU ALWAYS No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 31, 2020.
