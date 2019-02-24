Roy A Benton passed away peacefully Monday, February 18 after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 13, 1942 in Lamont, FL. Roy joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Bermuda for his entire enlistment. In 1974, Roy, along with his first wife, Audrey Deanna and 2 daughters, moved from Florida to Las Vegas. Roy began working in the composing department of the Nifty Nickel, a bi-weekly publication, where he became the plant production manager until he left in 1988. Roy was well respected and loved by those who worked with him during his 13 years at the Nickel. In 1995, Roy fulfilled his dream of owning a print shop. Eagle Printing kept him busy and he loved going to the storefront on Atlantic St in Henderson. RB loved to go fishing, camping, hiking and walking the desert washes. Roy was preceded in death by parents, Wilma and Irvin and brother, Robert. Survivors are his wife of 38 years, Jacqueline; their son Beau (Jacqueline); granddaughter Anastasia. Daughters Audrey, Jennifer; grandsons Joe, Riley, Nick, Finley, Kirby and Fallan; 3 sisters. A BIG thank you to Wade, BTB, Chuck, Missy, Gary, Willie, Lee for being in his life! No services per RB’s request. Read More Listen to Obituary