ROY COLLINS We are very sad to announce Roy Lee Collins, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, 79, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. Roy was born Jan. 22, 1940, in West Virginia. He made his way out to Las Vegas in the 70's and worked at several hotel/casinos until ultimately retiring from the Imperial Palace. Roy spent his life contributing to his family, music and culture of Las Vegas. He was a member of the Musical Arts Society and the Las Vegas Masters Singers. He played the organ and piano at several local churches and events. Among Roy's proudest musical moments was a recent performance with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Roy enjoyed food, travel and trains. He was a huge fan of Looney Tunes, old fashioned biscuits and gravy and a well-prepared steak. Roy will be lovingly remembered by his wife, of 38 years, Roslyn; his seven children; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. His love, humor, sarcasm and never-ending zest for life will not be forgotten. He was truly a child at heart. Services will be private. Read More Listen to Obituary