Roy Sydney Griffin, age 87, passed away on March 5, 2020 at home. He was born on May 17, 1932 to Conrad Perry Griffin Sr and Owena Frances Sydney in San Mateo. CA. He attended Mt Carmel High School and graduated in 1951. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy as an Aviation Technician during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955 as an AT2. He then attended University of Minnesota where he graduated with a degree in Architectural Engineering and accepted a commission as a LT in the US Navy as a pilot. He worked in the US Space Program at Pillsbury and at EG&G in Nevada, where he relocated to in December of 1963 with his wife. He flew as a pilot for Pan American Airlines and was an engineer for Becker Homes. He then went to work at Central Telephone in 1969 as an engineer and retired in 1994. He was active as a coach and supporter of youth soccer and baseball as well as being an active blood donor for the Red Cross for 25+ years. He was predeceased by his parents Conrad and Owena; his sister Evelyn (Fred) Torley; and brothers Conrad Perry Jr. and James Owen Griffin. He is survived by Judy, his beloved wife of 58 years, sister Norma Griffin, and sister Patricia (Sam) Burke. He is survived by his children R. Conrad Griffin (Cindy); Darlene Jo Christenson (Steve); Sharon Marie Minnick (Russ); Kelly Ann Lange, and Scott Owen Griffin, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Griffin Home at 5721 Reiter Ave, LV NV on June 13, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. Internment will be at the Southern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Cross or to Catholic Charities.



