ROYELDA "GINNY" ALVAREZ 3/31/1924 8/5/2020 Our beloved mother, matriarch of our family, peacefully passed away this day at the age of 96-years old after a brief illness. Born Royelda Florence West to Florence (nee Brooks) and Roy A. West in Cleveland, OH, she was nicknamed Ginger (or Ginny) for her red hair. In 1943 Ginny married David, a marriage that lasted 10-years. After their divorce and after a chance meeting at a dance, Mom met our Dad shortly thereafter. Even after telling Dad that "I can't have children', he was so smitten they married in less than 90-days. And much to the disappointment of his family. Afterall . . . .an "older woman" (5-years his senior) . . . she was on her "2nd marriage" and "non-Jewish". But a marriage that lasted 66-years nevertheless. Without notice she got pregnant with her 1st child 4-years into that marriage. A child she called her "miracle baby" and one she said took her 2 husbands, 4 miscarriages, and 14-years to conceive. A 2nd daughter was welcomed shortly thereafter. They left OH in 1990 and embarked upon the journey of their life, following their eldest daughter to live in Las Vegas. Mom embraced all things living (plants and animals alike) and seemingly appeared to heal any injured animal by her bare hands and sheer love. A trained x-ray technician she went on to love her husband, her two daughters, and the many cats, dogs rabbits, birds, and tortoises that made their way through their lives. Ginny was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jerry, just 8-months ago. Mom was always proud to say "We are part of the 'Greatest Generation.'" Well, this earth has lost two of it's best. Ginny leaves behind many friends and family and two loving daughters Bonita (Bonnie) Alvarez-Wright (Jim) and Karen Alvarez-Raines (Dan). Services will be private. Thank you, Mom, for showing us how it's done.