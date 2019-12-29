|
RUBY ROSE LEAVITT PLANCK Ruby Rose Leavitt Planck was born August 12, 1919 in Castle Dale, Utah to Edward D. and Alice Leavitt. She was one of eight children. The family moved to Idaho and in the early 30's were relocating to Los Angeles and stopped in a small town called Las Vegas and decided to settle. She met a young man who was in the CCCs working on the dam named Joseph Edgar Planck and they married in 1939. Ruby operated a boarding house on 7th Street and Ogden for many years and later on was the manager of the Hacienda Hotel gift shop. Her biggest joy in life were her children Alice Pretasky, Joe Planck, Tom Planck (deceased), Tim Planck, and Ruby June Mogavero (deceased). She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Per Ruby's request, the viewing and burial are private.