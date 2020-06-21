RUDOLF FIORENZA Rudolf ("Rudy") Fiorenza entered new life on the morning of June 17, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He will be so missed by his many friends and loving family. Rudy is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Lisa; son, Rudy Jr; grandchildren, Jessica Fiorenza and Justin Fiorenza; and brothers, Armand and Fred. Rudy worked for EG&G at the Nevada test site from 1960-1980. He worked on a rocket project that was featured at the Atomic Testing Museum called the "Kiwi Project", and the work was later continued into the development of the Mars Rover Project. Rudolf was born in Mongiana, Reggio Calabria, Italy in 1930. Then he traveled by ship with his mother, Mary, in 1934 at four years of age to Ellis Island, New York. He grew up with his family in Long Island, New York with his mother, Mary; father, Sam; brother, Armand; and youngest brother; Fred. He achieved a mechanical engineering degree from Hofstra University in 1951, and then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1952 during the Korean War. He was hospitalized with appendicitis shortly before his service which moved his assignment to New York working with parachute training. Then Rudy worked for the aeronautic industry until relocating to Las Vegas in 1960. While in Las Vegas, he was on the unemployment line when he met the love of his life and wife, Linda. Linda and Rudy married in 1961, and he began working at the Nevada test site at that time. In 1980, Rudy retired from EG&G, and began a real estate business in North Las Vegas. Rudy loved working on his own business, and often worked late fixing maintenance issues. He partnered with his brother Armand in real estate until retiring in 2000. Rudy was very happy, jovial, and positive, and he always made people look on the bright side of things with his joking around and laughter. He was very supportive and caring for his family only wanting what made them happy with little regard for material things. Rudy was also very handy, and he liked to build things or figure out how to fix problems around the house. He touched so many with his happy and caring attitude and easily made friends everywhere he went. When he visited with his brothers, he often joked around with them and happily thrived in family gatherings. The burial service will be private. Please send cards to Palm Mortuary at the Eastern Location.