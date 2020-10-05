1/1
Russell "Sonny" Andolina
1943-2020
Russell "Sonny" Andolina was born 05/25/1943, passed away peacefully with his family on 09/23/2020. He is survived by his wife Alice. His two sisters Lucille (Jimmy) and Gloria. His five children Dawn, Anthony, Dana, Denise and Russell (Kim). His grandchildren Billy, Angelo, Marisa, Anthony Jr., Shania, Tana, Jordan, Jenna, Jessica, C.J. and Alyssa. Plus his numerous great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Affordable Cremations, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89102

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
02:00 PM
Affordable Cremations
Memories & Condolences
October 4, 2020
Rest In Peace my love. We had a wonderful life together and that I thank you for. Forty three years married and forty seven best friends. You will always be in my heart ❤ I love you Sonny I’ll see you when we meet again my husband
Alice Andolina
Spouse
