Russell "Sonny" Andolina was born 05/25/1943, passed away peacefully with his family on 09/23/2020. He is survived by his wife Alice. His two sisters Lucille (Jimmy) and Gloria. His five children Dawn, Anthony, Dana, Denise and Russell (Kim). His grandchildren Billy, Angelo, Marisa, Anthony Jr., Shania, Tana, Jordan, Jenna, Jessica, C.J. and Alyssa. Plus his numerous great grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Affordable Cremations, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89102
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.