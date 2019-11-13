Home

Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
RUSSELL LAHOUD
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Scottsdale Ballroom A at the Aliante Hotel and Casino
7300 N Aliante Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV
View Map
RUSSELL GENE LAHOUD


1955 - 2019
RUSSELL GENE LAHOUD Obituary
RUSSELL GENE LAHOUD Russell Gene Lahoud, long time resident of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Russ, to his friends and family, was born on November 15, 1955 in Oklahoma City, OK and although he moved around a lot growing up, he always considered Las Vegas his home. He was a graduate of Bishop Gorman High School, served in the Army for four years, and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He was a geologist by trade, but his love of the outdoors sparked his true adventurous spirit. Russ is survived by his beloved HB, Lee Lahoud, his wife of almost 30 years. He also leaves behind many family and friends: Niki and Jim Shaheen, Christian Runyon, Aaron and Talissa Runyon, Rudy and Stephanie Lahoud, Anna Lahoud, Jennifer Abel, Joe Lahoud, and many grandchildren: JT, Jacob, Jackson, Hadlie, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Rylee, Sammy, Zack, and Emmy. Preceding Russ in death is his grandson Nick. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the JC Runyon Foundation. 8295 Tournament Drive, Memphis, TN 38125 or www.jcrunyonfoundation.org. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family in Scottsdale Ballroom A at the Aliante Hotel and Casino 7300 N Aliante Pkwy, North Las Vegas on what would have been Russ's 64th birthday, November 15, 2019 at 6 pm.
