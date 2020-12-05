Russell H. Olsen, Jr., beloved husband and father, and successful businessman, passed away suddenly on November 17th, 2020 in his home at the Las Vegas Country Club. Born March 14th, 1937 in San Bernardino, Calif., he graduated from Pacific High School and then from San Diego State University with a degree in business administration. He began his career as a stock broker with Dean Witter before moving to Las Vegas to embark on a career in retail that would span more than 40 years. His first retail business in the late 1970s was a store in the MGM Hotel selling collectibles. Russ and his partners were displaced by the devastating fire at the MGM in November of 1980. Ever resilient and determined, Russ opened Serendipity Galleries in the Fashion Show Mall. Serendipity was the quintessential Las Vegas small business, adored by locals and tourists alike. He was loved by customers, friends and family for his smiling eyes and happy disposition. A passionate golfer, Russ was a member of the Las Vegas Country Club as well as Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif. Whether competing in a tournament or engaged in a friendly wager, Russ' quick wit, playful sarcasm, and sincere fellowship will be missed by his many friends. A success in most ventures in which he engaged, none matched the success of his 56-year marriage to the love of his life, Ruthann. A life rich with laughter and friends that began in San Bernardino only grew when the Olsen family migrated to Las Vegas. Russ' work ethic, intellect, and joie de vivre were admired and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife Ruthann, daughter Stefanie, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Caron, brother William, grandsons Alexander and Miles, and granddaughters Kaitlin and Lauren. No services scheduled.