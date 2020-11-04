On Tuesday October 27, 2020 Ruth Ann Hiilier loving wife, mother, and nana passed away at the age of 59. She fought to the very end.



Ruth was born March 27, 1961 in New Mexico and was a resident of Las Vegas for 57 years. She was married to the love of her life life John Hillier for 35 years.



Ruth was definitely a free spirit. She had an infectious smile and contagious laugh. Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Martha and Dave Cable. She is survived by her loving husband John and children Ben(Angie), Stan, Michael(Jenny), and Lisa. Grandchildren Kaden, River, Chloe, Nikki, Ryatt, Sadie and Natalie. Brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.



Please send any flowers to 3725 Seaforth St. Las Vegas, NV 89129 Services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:00, at LDS Church , 9825 W Desert Inn, Las Vegas, Nv, 89117,



