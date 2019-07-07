RUTH ELISABETH GEIGER 22 March 1934 - 15 June 2019 Late in the night of 1 June Ruth lost her battle with lung cancer. Ruth was born in the city of Wiesbaden, Germany to Augusta and Franz Klein. She finished high school and completed apprenticeship as a seamstress. She met her future husband, Robert, then a Technical Sergeant in the US Air Force, in 1953 and were married in 1955. During their 65 years of marriage they lived through many moves. First to his next duty station in Tennessee, then to California where she stayed with Robert's parents while Robert attended Officer Candidate School in San Antonio, before joining him there. Next move was to Houston, where their son Stephen (Skip) was born, then to Biloxi MS, then to Spokane, WA, back to Biloxi then to Mather AFB California and the birth of daughter Erika. Transferred overseas to England then to Germany. Robert was sent from there to overseas for the Vietnam conflict and Ruth and children moved to Sacramento, CA. While at Sacramento Ruth was the team Mother for Skip's little league baseball team, the "Snoopys" they joined together again for a tour of duty at the Pentagon, then back to Germany, and finally to Nellis AFB. As the children grew older, Ruth held jobs as seamstress, deli clerk, flower lady and finally Teamsters Local 631. Ruth always maintained an immaculate house and tender tough love discipline. Through it all she was the strong mortar that held the family together. Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father; son, Skip; and daughter, Tori. She is survived by her sister, Helga; daughter, Erika; husband, Robert; grandchildren, Scott, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Stephanie, Robert, Christin and Almarie; and great-grand-children. Ruth was a very strong, but kind and loving person. She is sorely missed.