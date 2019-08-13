|
|
Ruth Keedy, age 93, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away June 19, 2019. Ruth was born on February 12, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. In December 1945, Ruth married Robert Keedy and together they had four children; Karen, Sharon, Sally and Bob. She relocated to Las Vegas in 1970 and worked for over 20 years at the Stardust Casino, a job she truly loved. Ruth was very proud to have been a volunteer for many years at the library and the art museum. She made many wonderful friends during her years at the Stardust, the library and art museum.
Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was truly a very special person who touched the lives of many. She was always strong, active and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Ruth had a sharp, witty sense of humor and was never at a loss for words.
Ruth is preceded in death by her longtime companion, Alex Silverman; brother, Louis Martin; son, Bob Keedy and daughter, Sharon Stout. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Evans and Sally Moffo; daughter-in-law, Betty Keedy; son-in-law, Dick Stout; grandchildren, Kelly, Bobby, Robyn, Mac, Ernie, Jason, Erin, Trisha and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Myles, Molly, Anthony, Peyton, Ava, Karson, Harlow, Ace and Anthony; and her very dear friends Mary Lou and Rosanna, whom she loved like family.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ruth's wonderful friends and staff at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas. The care, love and support they provided to Ruth was beyond compare and the family will be forever grateful.
Ruth was cremated and returned to her hometown in Ohio where private family services will be held at a later date.
No services scheduled.