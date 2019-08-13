Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Keedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Keedy


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Keedy Obituary
Ruth Keedy, age 93, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away June 19, 2019. Ruth was born on February 12, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio. In December 1945, Ruth married Robert Keedy and together they had four children; Karen, Sharon, Sally and Bob. She relocated to Las Vegas in 1970 and worked for over 20 years at the Stardust Casino, a job she truly loved. Ruth was very proud to have been a volunteer for many years at the library and the art museum. She made many wonderful friends during her years at the Stardust, the library and art museum.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was truly a very special person who touched the lives of many. She was always strong, active and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Ruth had a sharp, witty sense of humor and was never at a loss for words.

Ruth is preceded in death by her longtime companion, Alex Silverman; brother, Louis Martin; son, Bob Keedy and daughter, Sharon Stout. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Evans and Sally Moffo; daughter-in-law, Betty Keedy; son-in-law, Dick Stout; grandchildren, Kelly, Bobby, Robyn, Mac, Ernie, Jason, Erin, Trisha and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Myles, Molly, Anthony, Peyton, Ava, Karson, Harlow, Ace and Anthony; and her very dear friends Mary Lou and Rosanna, whom she loved like family.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Ruth's wonderful friends and staff at Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas. The care, love and support they provided to Ruth was beyond compare and the family will be forever grateful.

Ruth was cremated and returned to her hometown in Ohio where private family services will be held at a later date.

No services scheduled.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.