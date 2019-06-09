Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Services
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Davis Mortuary
1401 S. Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2575 W El Campo Grande Ave
North Las Vegas, NV
View Map
RUTH RODRIGUES Ruth Rodrigues, 103, of Las Vegas, passed away June 3, 2019. She was born April 26, 1916, in Hayworth, OK. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George Rodrigues. She is survived by her loving family, son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Cheryl Rodrigues; daughter, Dale Rodrigues; grandchildren, Lisa Rodgers, Arleen Horna, Paul Rodrigues and Jill Rodrigues; and great-grandson, George Horna. A Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Mon., June 10, at Davis Mortuary, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tue., June 11, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2575 W El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89031. Burial will be at Davis Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern. Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.
