|
|
RUTH RODRIGUES Ruth Rodrigues, 103, of Las Vegas, passed away June 3, 2019. She was born April 26, 1916, in Hayworth, OK. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George Rodrigues. She is survived by her loving family, son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Cheryl Rodrigues; daughter, Dale Rodrigues; grandchildren, Lisa Rodgers, Arleen Horna, Paul Rodrigues and Jill Rodrigues; and great-grandson, George Horna. A Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Mon., June 10, at Davis Mortuary, 1401 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tue., June 11, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2575 W El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89031. Burial will be at Davis Memorial Park, 6200 S. Eastern. Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119.